Reviewing FGL (FG) & Its Competitors

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 12,917 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FGL to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 3.74% 5.91% 0.26% FGL Competitors -173.67% 8.35% 2.21%

71.8% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FGL and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million 6.26 FGL Competitors $7.26 billion $564.79 million 12.37

FGL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

FGL has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s rivals have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FGL and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 58890 224008 291341 11956 2.44

FGL currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.28%. Given FGL’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FGL has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

FGL rivals beat FGL on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

