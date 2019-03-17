Reviewing Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Solitron Devices (SODI)

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Solitron Devices and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 14.86% 11.80% 7.10%

This table compares Solitron Devices and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation $631.56 million 3.44 $116.57 million $0.64 47.84

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Solitron Devices.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solitron Devices and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Solitron Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Solitron Devices does not pay a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Solitron Devices on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also offers joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators; and power supplies and other electronic control products to the general electronic industry. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, and spacecraft, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe, and Australia. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Solitron Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services; and gene sequencing analysis and synthesis services. The company serves thee semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

