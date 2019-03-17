Reviewing ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (AHL) & XL Group (XL)

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) and XL Group (NYSE:XL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH -6.29% 0.99% 0.21% XL Group N/A N/A N/A

96.8% of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and XL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH $2.41 billion 1.06 -$145.80 million $0.01 4,274.00 XL Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XL Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH.

Dividends

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. XL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH pays out 7,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and XL Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH 0 2 0 0 2.00 XL Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH currently has a consensus price target of $42.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. XL Group has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.57%. Given ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH is more favorable than XL Group.

Summary

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH beats XL Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental liability, and railroad liability products; and marine, aviation, and energy insurance products, such as marine and energy liability, onshore and offshore energy physical damage, marine hull, specie, inland and ocean marine, and aviation insurance products. This segment also provides financial and professional lines insurance products comprising financial and corporate risks, professional liability, management liability, credit and political risks, crisis management, accident and health, surety risks, and technology liability insurance products. The company's Aspen Reinsurance segment offers property catastrophe reinsurance products; other property reinsurance products; casualty reinsurance products, including U.S. treaty, international treaty, and casualty facultative reinsurance products; and specialty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, agriculture, marine, aviation, terrorism, engineering, cyber, and other specialty lines. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited distributes its products primarily through brokers and reinsurance intermediaries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products. It also provides property and casualty products; insurance coverages for program administrators and managing general agents; mergers and acquisitions, and structured risk solutions; construction-related products and risk engineering services; and advanced loss of profits/delay in start-up, annual facilities for employers and contractors, commercial project builders, construction/contractors all risks, engineering/erection all risks, machinery breakdown, and other products. In addition, this segment offers aviation and satellite, marine, fine art and specie, private client, equine, livestock and aquaculture, energy, crisis management, political risk, credit and bond, London wholesale property and casualty, life, accident, and health products. The Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance products, including general and professional liability, and automobile liability and workers' compensation; property reinsurance products comprising property catastrophe, risk excess of loss, and proportional products; specialty reinsurance products, such as energy, marine, aviation, and space; and other reinsurance products that include fidelity, surety, trade credit, accident and health, mortgage, and political risk. It also writes whole account capital gearing quota share contracts on select syndicates at Lloyd's. The company markets its products and services to the industrial, commercial, and professional firms; insurance companies; and other enterprises through international, national, and regional producers, acting as the brokers and representatives of policyholders. XL Group Ltd was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

