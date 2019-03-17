Reviewing Accor (ACRFF) and Huazhu Group (HTHT)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accor and Huazhu Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huazhu Group $1.26 billion 9.06 $190.15 million $0.65 60.06

Huazhu Group has higher revenue and earnings than Accor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accor and Huazhu Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A Huazhu Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Huazhu Group has a consensus price target of $42.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Huazhu Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huazhu Group is more favorable than Accor.

Profitability

This table compares Accor and Huazhu Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accor N/A N/A N/A Huazhu Group 14.00% 24.86% 8.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Huazhu Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Huazhu Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Accor does not pay a dividend. Huazhu Group pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Huazhu Group beats Accor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of September 30, 2018, it had 698 leased hotels, 3,139 manachised hotels, and 218 franchised hotels with 409,516 rooms. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

