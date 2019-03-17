Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,045.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinZest, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $19,045.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.04 or 0.17352139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinZest, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

