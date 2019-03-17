Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

UMH stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 11,958 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $164,063.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,124 shares of company stock valued at $166,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

