Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

TSE:ABX opened at C$17.43 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$12.54 and a 52 week high of C$18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barrick Gold stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,759,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,709,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.90% of Barrick Gold worth $212,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

