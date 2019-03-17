Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCII. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $322,425.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,208 shares of company stock worth $528,342 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,956,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,956,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,439,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.