Renasant (RNST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNST. TheStreet lowered Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Renasant by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 120,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,809,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

