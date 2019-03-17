Relx PLC (REL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,830.22 ($23.92).

REL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,830 ($23.91) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,006 ($26.21) to GBX 2,167 ($28.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,785 ($23.32) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

LON REL opened at GBX 1,668.50 ($21.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,423.50 ($18.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,781.50 ($23.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 29.70 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $12.40. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($23.13), for a total value of £643,111.80 ($840,339.47).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

