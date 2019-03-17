Regenxbio (RGNX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $57.52. 572,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 544,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised Regenxbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Regenxbio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.24 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.43. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 45.74%. Analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $286,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $184,110.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,292.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 137.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

