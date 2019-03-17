Redfin (RDFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Redfin to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.74. Redfin has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $101,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,850 shares of company stock valued at $947,438. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Redfin by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.