Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $224,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $224,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Bass sold 5,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $586,897.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,923 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

