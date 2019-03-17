RCI Hospitality (RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.89.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

