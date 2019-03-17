RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the second quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,260,651,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,437 shares of company stock worth $38,346,021. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,184.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

