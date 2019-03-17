Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,521 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,591,032 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $716,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,750 shares of company stock worth $5,685,520. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

