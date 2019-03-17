Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 26,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $81.96 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

