Raymond James Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

ALLO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

