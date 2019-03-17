Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $124.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/raymond-james-associates-has-5-41-million-position-in-vanguard-russell-2000-vtwo.html.

