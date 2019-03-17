Raymond James & Associates Has $5.19 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,902,000 after purchasing an additional 95,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,709,000 after purchasing an additional 732,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,333.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,130,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

