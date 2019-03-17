Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $728.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $877.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 119.34%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, insider David E. Barry purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $467.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,706.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,118. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

