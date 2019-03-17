Raymond James Analysts Give Versapay (VPY) a C$3.30 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.30 price objective on Versapay (CVE:VPY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Versapay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

CVE VPY opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. Versapay has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

