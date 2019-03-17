Rational Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1,298.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,061,572.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,094,148 shares of company stock worth $986,307,308. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

