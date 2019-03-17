Ragnarok Market Cap Reaches $4,785.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $4,785.00 and $56.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00392656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01690015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00233545 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 11,299,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,487 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.