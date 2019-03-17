Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,099 shares during the period. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for 2.3% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.74.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

