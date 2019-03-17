Quasarcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $4,358.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $4,358.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,243,397 coins and its circulating supply is 168,243,397 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.