Quantum Trading Down 34.2% Over Last Week (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Quantum has a market cap of $3.40 million and $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00393330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.01700187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00231083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum’s genesis date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

