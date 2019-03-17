Quanex Building Products (NX) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on Quanex Building Products to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NX opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Rupp purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,218.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 365,947 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

