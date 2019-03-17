QS Investors LLC Buys 23,078 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $110,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift bought 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. TheStreet downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

