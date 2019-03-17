QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after acquiring an additional 254,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after acquiring an additional 254,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,413,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,561,000 after acquiring an additional 727,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,252,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,649,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QEP opened at $7.57 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 2.14.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

