QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.66.

QEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $7.57 on Friday. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

