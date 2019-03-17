Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 798,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 798,614 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 704,377.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 246,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 246,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,461,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,956,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 65,713 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $4,689,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,708 shares of company stock worth $35,034,644 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO opened at $68.25 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

