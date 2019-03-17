Q BioMed (QBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut Q BioMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.75 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical agent for the treatment of pain associated with metastatic bone cancer.

