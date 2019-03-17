PutinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $79,296.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $79,296.00 and $57.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00038694 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006630 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00149678 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00002399 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000302 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 651,742,061 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

