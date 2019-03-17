Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Pure Storage worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.92 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

