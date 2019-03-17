Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 211,071 Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Coherus Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 110.9% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 153.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 136,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $998.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

