Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,480 shares during the period. Amarin makes up 3.3% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amarin worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 34,069,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 704,126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,704,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $42,388,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,575,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $11,389,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $230,223.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Thero sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $5,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,088. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

