Pura Vida Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 1,549,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,595 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 185,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick J. Mcenany bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,737,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,432.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. Denkhaus bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

