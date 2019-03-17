PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. PS Business Parks posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.48). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 54.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In other news, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $455,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $236,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.50. 161,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,723. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $156.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

