Prudential PLC Acquires 628 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

