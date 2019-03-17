Prudential PLC Acquires 403,134 Shares of Cherokee Inc (CHKE)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,134 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cherokee worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cherokee by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 341,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cherokee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

CHKE stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cherokee Inc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.65.

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Cherokee had a negative net margin of 227.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cherokee Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cherokee Company Profile

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

