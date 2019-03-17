Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,690 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,508,000 after buying an additional 99,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,562,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,233,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,156 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NWN opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

