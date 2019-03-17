Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 553.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $141.10 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.99 and a 52 week high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $469,504.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,780,547.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $2,055,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,260 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,111 shares of company stock worth $43,107,436. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

