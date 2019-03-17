Propy Market Cap Reaches $9.30 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Liqui and Livecoin. Propy has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00393384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.01706065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00233603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,006,067 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

