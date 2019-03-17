Propetro (PUMP) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Propetro (NYSE: PUMP) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Propetro to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Propetro has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Propetro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 10.20% 30.52% 17.46% Propetro Competitors -4.73% 4.91% 1.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Propetro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 0 4 0 3.00 Propetro Competitors 315 1185 1983 99 2.52

Propetro presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 42.58%. Given Propetro’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Propetro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Propetro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $1.70 billion $173.86 million 10.47 Propetro Competitors $3.68 billion $224.51 million 26.45

Propetro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Propetro. Propetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Propetro beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

