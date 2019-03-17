Progressive Corp (PGR) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $73.61 on Friday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $350,694.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,719. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after purchasing an additional 582,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after purchasing an additional 582,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,457,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,970,000 after purchasing an additional 361,810 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,788,000 after purchasing an additional 476,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

