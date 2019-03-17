Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Progress Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $43.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 15.99%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

