Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8,465.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,139 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of RGLD opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

