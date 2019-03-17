Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2,267.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATAX. BidaskClub lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. America First Multifamily Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 49.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

