Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,695 Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

NYSE:GTX opened at $14.76 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Desjardins cut Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/private-advisor-group-llc-buys-shares-of-13695-garrett-motion-inc-gtx.html.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.